Progressland teams went 4-2 Friday night, giving the area squads a combined 13-17 mark at the halfway point of the regular season.
Clearfield upped its record to 4-1 with a 42-14 rout of Penns Valley, which the Bison are now 15-0 against in the all-time series.
Curwensville moved to 3-2 with a 33-13 victory at Everett, while Moshannon Valley also won a road ICC matchup, beating Claysburg-Kimmel 21-14.
Glendale rounded out the Progressland victors with a 28-0 shutout of North Star to break into the win column for the first time this season.
Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch came up short in their matchups as the Mounties dropped a 9-8 decision to Bellefonte, while the Warriors were on the wrong end of a 62-52 shootout with Conemaugh Township.
Here are some of Progressand’s best performances from the fifth week of the season:
Top Quarterbacks
1. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans did it with his arm and his feet as he accounted for 346 of the Warriors’ 501 yards. He threw for 126 yards and three TDs, while carrying the ball 37 times for 220 yards and four more scores to put him over 1,000 yards on the ground already this season with 1,064.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry also led his team in both the passing and running game. McGarry completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 187 yards and two scores, while running for 96 yards and a TD on 13 carries. McGarry eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark through the air and has 1,073 for the season.
Top Rushers
1. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth toted the ball 37 times for 252 yards to lead the Knights over the Bulldogs. Knuth scored on an 11-yard TD that gave Mo Valley a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
2. Clearfield’s Brady Collins did nearly all of his damage in the first half of the Bison’s win over the Rams, going for 182 of his 203 yards and scoring both TDs (38, 13) in the first two quarters of play.
3. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler rushed 24 times for 134 yards while scoring on carries of 13, 1 and 5 yards. Dubler also caught a 13-yard TD pass as he accounted for all four Viking touchdowns in the shutout of North Star.
4. West Branch’s Wyatt Schwiderske also went over the 100-yard mark, carrying 26 times for 146 yards and a score.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Warrior tight end Kyle Kolesar hauled in four Biggans’ passes for 82 yards and had touchdown receptions of 26 and 30 yards in the loss.
2. Curwensville’s Chris Fegert caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown to help the Tide take down the Warriors.
3. Tide running back Chase Irwin also grabbed five receptions, totaling 37 yards and added seven carries for 39 yards and two scores.
Big Plays
1. Mo Valley’s Micah Beish intercepted a Claysburg-Kimmel pass and returned it 39 yards for a score to give the Knights a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Beish added another pick later in the game and also figured in the Knight passing game with four receptions for 23 yards.
2. Clearfield’s Jacob Samsel pounced on a loose football on the next to last play of the first quarter, recovering a Penns Valley fumble to set the Bison up at the Ram 46.
Clearfield cashed in on the turnover (the only one by either team in the game) when Collins scored from 13 yards out to give the Bison a commanding 21-0 lead midway though the second quarter.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
The Glendale defense limited North Star, which came into the game averaging 298 yards of total offense per game, to just 34 total yards in the shutout of the Cougars. North Star carried the ball 13 times for negative(-40) yards as every one of the five players who had at least one run finished the game with negative yardage.