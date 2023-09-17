Progressland teams went 3-3 in Week 4 of the high school football season with Clearfield and Moshannon Valley each improving to 3-1 with wins.
The Bison scored twice in the first 1:11 of the second half to pull away from Bellefonte for a 26-7 win, while the Black Knights knocked off rival Glendale by a 24-6 score.
Curwensville also picked up a win, its first of the season, with a 54-13 mauling of Southern Huntingdon.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 1-3 when Penns Valley scored twice in the final 23 seconds of the game to turn a 32-29 deficit into a 43-32 victory.
West Branch also fell, as Mount Union rolled up over 400 yards on the ground in a 50-28 decision.
Top Quarterbacks
1. Warrior signal caller Tyler Biggans threw for 285 yards, completing 16 of his 36 pass attempts, while tossing two TDs and two interceptions. Biggans also ran 14 times for 65 yards and a score.
2. Curwensville’s Tyler Dunn hit on seven of his 14 passes for 162 yards and two long touchdowns. including a 35-yard strike to Hunter Tkacick that gave the Tide an early 14-0 advantage. He added three rushing scores of 1, 14 and 9 yards.
Top Rushing
Leaders
1. Curwensville’s Braden Holland piled up 155 yards on 19 carries, while also scoring the game’s first TD from 5 yards out early in the first against Southern.
2. Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart ripped off a 71-yard TD 2:45 into the second quarter for put the Black Knights on the board against Glendale. He ended the game with 152 yards on 15 carries.
3. P-O’s Sam McDonald scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as he toted the ball 17 times for 116 yards. His 12-yard run with 2:22 left in the game gave the Mounties a 32-29 lead.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. West Branch’s Craig Fluck hauled in four Biggans’ tosses for 113 yards as he was the only Progressland player to go over the century mark in receiving yards in Week 4.
2. Curwensville’s Connor Luzier caught two passes for 92 yards, including hauling in a 72-yard TD with 44 seconds left in the first half to give the Tide 34-6 advantage.
3. Clearfield’s Carter Freeland added to his Progressland-leading totals with three catches and 66 receiving yards in Bison win. Freeland’s 55-yard catch set up his own 6-yard rushing TD that put Clearfield in front 12-0 late in the first half.
Big Plays
1. Freeland scooped up a Bellefonte fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and dashed 19 yards for a TD to put the Bison on top 19-7.
2. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bison recovered an onside kick and three plays later QB Will Domico kept the ball on a zone read and raced 45 yards for a score to put Clearfield in front 26-7.
Stat/Fact of the week
Philipsburg-Osceola racked up 20 first downs to Penns Valley’s 8 and the Mounties pilled up nearly 100 more yards of offense (318-222), but the Rams scored on an 88-yard kick return and a 15-yard, Pick-6 and were able to rally from 21-7 second-quarter and 32-29 fourth-quarter deficits to pull off the 43-29 win.