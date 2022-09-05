The second of week of high school football in Progressland featured a monumental milestone and a monster rushing performance from a quarterback.
Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko picked up the 300th victory of his head coaching career Friday when his Bison rallied for a 7-3 victory over Bald Eagle Area. Clearfield evened its record at 1-1 with the win.
Also improving to 1-1 was West Branch behind a ground attack that went over 500 yards in a 48-28 victory over Everett.
Curwensville is the only Progressland team still boasting an unbeaten record after dismantling Juniata Valley 36-15, while Philipsburg-Osceola fell from the ranks of the undefeated when Huntingdon scored the final 14 points of the game in a 14-10 decision.
Glendale and Moshannon Valley both fell to 0-2 a week ahead of their rivalry game. The Vikings were shut out by Bellwood-Antis 27-0, while the Knight were blanked by Berlin Brothersvallley 42-0.
Top Quarterbacks
1. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans accounted for over 400 yards of offense and five TDs in his team’s 20-point win. Biggs threw for a modest 53 yards, but was unstoppable on the ground as he piled up 367 yards on 32 carries and scored on runs of 60, 44, 38, 44 and 13 yards.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry hit on 19 of his 37 pass attempts for 333 yards and two scores, while also leading the Golden Tide on the ground. McGarry ran 15 times for 115 yards and scored two more touchdowns.
Top Rushing Leaders
1. While his quarterback was racking up the yards, West Branch running back Wyatt Schwiderske was having a big game in his own right. Schwiderske carried 19 times for 166 yards and scored West Branch’s final TD of the game.
2. Clearfield’s Brady Collins toted the ball 18 times for 88 yards and scored on a 6-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to account for the difference in the Bison’s 7-3 victory.
3. While the Black Knights were shut out, Mo Valley running back Levi Knuth was productive, gaining 80 yards on 27 carries against a stout Berlin Brothersvalley defense.
Top Aerial Performances
1. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert led the Golden Tide aerial attack with six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
2. Tide sophomore Hunter Tkacik also want over the century mark with 116 yards receiving on four receptions.
3. Curwensvilles’s Chris Fegert rounds out the top receiving performances with his six catch, 92-yard effort that included an 18-yard TD with 2:54 left in the game to put some distance on the scoreboard between the Tide and Hornets.
Big Plays
1. The Clearfield defense stopped Bald Eagle Area on fourth-and-1 from the Bison 44 with time winding down to turn the Eagles over on downs and secure the 7-3 victory — the 300th for Janocko.
2. P-O’s Sam McDonald picked off a Huntingdon pass deep in Mountie territory during the first half to keep the Bearcats off the board. P-O held Huntingdon scoreless for the first three-and-a-half quarters, but the visitors put 14 points on the board in the last five minutes of play to rally for the win.
Stat/Fact of the Week
The Clearfield offense was held to just 20 yards of offense in the first half and managed just 115 in the defensive struggle against Bald Eagle Area, but the Bison defense kept Clearfield in it. Bald Eagle Area did not a have second-half first down until its first possession of the fourth quarter and, after getting two on back-to-back plays, only moved the chains one more time in the game.
For the game, Clearfield had eight first downs to BEA’s six.