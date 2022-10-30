Glendale and West Branch picked up big wins in head-to-head Progressland matchups, while each winning program saw new single-season rushing records set on Friday.
The Vikings clinched a District 6 class A playoff berth with a 49-23 win over Curwensville, while the Warriors upended postseason-bound Moshannon Valley 34-19.
Philipsburg-Osceola thumped Ridgway 56-34 to end its season on a 2-game winning streak.
And Clearfield fell to Karns City 35-27 to end its regular-season campaign with a Progressland-best seven wins. The Bison are the top seed in District 9 class AAA and have a bye before playing in the title game the following week.
Here are the top individual performances from Friday’s games:
Top Quarterbacks
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry went over 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the loss to the Vikings. McGarry completed 17 of his 33 pass attempts for 249 yards and two TDs, while running 13 times for 114 yards and 38-yard score. For the season, that gave McGarry 2067 yards passing and 1042 rushing, making him what is believed to be the first Progressland quarterback to ever throw for over 2000 yards and eclipse the 1000-yard rushing mark in the same season.
2. West Branch QB Tyler Biggans tossed a TD pass, while rushing for 200 yards and another score in the Warrior victory. Biggans went over 1800 yards on the ground for the campaign and set the new program record for rushing yards in a season.
Top Rushers
1. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler powered his way to a 1,500-yard season on the ground by amassing 319 yards on 24 carries in the Vikings win over the Tide, Dubler had scoring runs of 37, 5, 15, 60 and 53 yards as he broke the Glendale program record for rushing yards in a season.
2. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jakodi Jones ran the ball 20 times for 154 yards in the Mounties’ victory over Ridgway. Jones scored four rushing TDs for P-O.
3. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth picked up 151 yards on 20 carries against the Warriors, scoring a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Clearfield’s Carter Freeland caught six passes for 121 yards and a 12-yard touchdown in the Bison’s defeat at Karns City. Freeland also recorded 113 yards on 15 carries as he amassed 234 total yards of offense.
2. Curwensville’s Nik Fegert hauled in six passes for 91 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown reception against Glendale.
3. Golden Tide receiver Hunter Tkakic added three catches for 84 yards versus the Vikings.
Big Plays
1. The West Branch special teams gave its offense a pair of extra possessions in the Warriors’ win over Mo Valley, recovering a muff on the opening kickoff and causing a fumble on a another kickoff later in the game. Both turnovers resulted in touchdown-scoring drives for West Branch.
2. Warrior Easton Emigh intercepted a Mo Valley pass late in the second half of Friday’s game, leading to 3-play, 46-yard drive that culminated in a Biggans to Wyatt Schwiderske 25-yard TD with eight seconds left in the half, giving West Branch a 21-7 lead at the break.
Stat/Fact
of the Week
Biggans’ 1,881 yards rushing breaks Derek Yingling’s single-season West Branch record of 1,847 yards, which was set in 2018. Dubler now has 1,540 yards rushing, topping the former Glendale program mark of 1509 set by Derek Nash in 2006.