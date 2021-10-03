Week 6 of the high school football season in Progressland had a little bit of everything.
There was a shootout and two shutouts as well a a closely-contested contest. And unfortunately, COVID struck again, wiping one game off the schedule.
Clearfield remained unbeaten and the Bison defense pitched another shutout in a 49-0 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola. That’s back-to-back shutouts for the Bison, who haven’t been scored on since the second quarter in Week 4.
Glendale also pitched a shutout in a 21-0 road victory over Tussey Mountain.
On the other side of the coin was an offensive explosion at CNB Bank Stadium where Moshannon Valley and Mount Union combined for 891 total yards in the Tojans’ 60-47 win.
Things got off to a fast start at L.T. Drivas Memorial as well as host West Branch shot out to a 21-14 first-quarter lead before falling to Southern Huntingdon 34-21.
Finally, Curwensville’s game at Bellwood-Antis was canceled due to the Tide not having enough healthy bodies because of COVID protocols and injuries.
TOP QUARTERBACKS
1. Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten did his part in the Black Knights’ shootout loss, throwing for 176 yards and three scores (all in the second half), hitting on five of his 10 pass attempts.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte didn’t throw a pass in the second half, but went 7-of-14 for 87 yards and TD tosses of 22 and 18 yards in the Bison win.
RUSHING LEADERS
1. Glendale’s Suds Dubler ran for 182 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 11, 10 and 2 yards to account for all the Vikings’ TDs in their win over Tussey.
2. Bison Mark McGonigal needed just nine carries to amass 150 yards and score on TD runs of 15 and 7 yards. McGonigal had 113 yards in the first quarter alone.
3. Mo Valley’s Niko Smeal rushed for 124 yards on 18 carries and had touchdown runs of 4, 57 and 10 yards in the Knights’ loss. Smeal also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. West Branch’s Parker Johnson caught just two passes, but had a Progressland-high 99 yards receiving. His 58-yarder in the first quarter set up the game’s first score.
2. Mo Valley’s Ethan Webb hauled in three balls for 73 yards and a 33-yard TD in the Knights’ loss to Mount Union.
3. Clearfield’s Karson Kline led all area receivers in receptions with five. He had 46 yards receiving.
BIG PLAYS
1. Mo Valley’s Lucas Yarger hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kurten midway through the fourth quarter to keep the Knights in the game, but Mount Union responded with a TD just 34 seconds later to pretty much put the game away.
2. McGonigal ripped off a 38-yard run on Clearfield’s third play from scrimmage to set the tone for the Bison, who amassed 339 yards on just 35 carries in their win over P-O.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK
The 107 points scored in Moshannon Valley’s 60-47 loss to Mount Union are the most combined points in a varsity football game in program history.
The previous high was 95, which happened just two years ago in a 52-41 loss at Southern Huntingdon.
Prior to that the highest total points in a Mo Valley varsity football game were 84, which happened twice.
The first was all the way back in 1956 in a 51-33 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
The second came in 2017 in a 50-34 triumph at Tussey Mountain.