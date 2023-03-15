DUNEDIN, Fla. — A year after the addition of a sinker helped spur his ascent, Mitch Keller will officially be rewarded for his terrific season by getting the ball on opening day when the Pirates start the 2023 regular season March 30 in Cincinnati.
It will be the first such assignment for Keller, 26, a second-round draft choice of the Pirates in 2014.
Manager Derek Shelton announced the news Wednesday before the Pirates’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, and it doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Keller has been outstanding this spring and has continued to momentum he started last season, when he posted a 3.22 ERA in his final 22 starts after adopting the sinker for good May 31.
“He deserves it,” Shelton said. “Really excited for him.”
To break the news to Keller, Shelton pulled the pitcher aside after a side session back at LECOM Park.
It sounded a little random as Shelton told the story, with the manager wondering if Keller might’ve known something was funky because they had a one-on-one talk the day before.
Shelton pretended to be extra curious about Keller’s routine side work, asking how he felt and how many pitches he threw.
He then asked if Keller planned to throw more than that number on March 30. Keller quickly caught on.
“It was actually pretty emotional for him,” Shelton said. “He was fired up. Those are special moments. This is a kid who was a very highly touted prospect and had to grind a little bit and discovered himself. It was a cool moment. Gave him a bottle of champagne and told him and [his wife] Clancy to enjoy it.”
The opening day nod ties back to what Keller did last season, when he ultimately flipped his fortunes, but it’s also related to how Keller has carried himself this spring: with a quiet confidence and attacking mindset.
Keller has given up hits, but he has continued to pound the strike zone.
“The sinker was honestly kind of secondary,” Keller told the Post-Gazette earlier this spring. “That helped, but it was my mentality that changed the most.”
The pitch gave Keller confidence to challenge hitters in the strike zone, which has been a point of emphasis for the entire pitching staff this spring. Keller has been the Pirates’ top performer when it comes to in-zone percentage while also faring well in Grapefruit League action.
In four spring starts covering 11 innings, Keller has walked one and struck out 13. He has given up five runs for an ERA of 4.09, though a few home runs have been wind-aided. Bottom line, Keller has pitched and carried himself like an opening day starter.
“He’s been in attack mode all the time,” Shelton said. “In the past, he has kind of stood back and whatever the game was gonna bring to him, he took. Now, he’s taking charge.”
No wonder the assignment means so much to Keller after the struggles he has endured. After making his MLB debut — ironically in Cincinnati — in 2019, Keller had a 7.13 ERA in 11 starts that season, victimized by an abnormally high BABIP (.475).
The next year, in five COVID season starts, Keller made progress, pitching to a 2.91 ERA. But then in 2021, the wheels came off. He had a 6.17 ERA in 23 starts and spent part of the season in the minor leagues. Consistency remained elusive.
Keller had a 6.61 ERA through seven starts in 2022 before he was moved to the bullpen, a strategic ploy designed to give him a different look and also afford time to work on the sinker. He responded by finally making good on his considerable potential.
And, of course, getting a nod on opening day.
“The emotion came from a lot of hard work,” Shelton continued. “There is something to be said for it. Someone can always say, ‘I was an opening day starter.’
“One of the coolest things he said to me was, ‘I can’t wait to call my dad.’ That’s pretty sick when that happens.”