Clearfield football player Hayden Kovalick has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 16.
Kovalick had 11 tackles, including three for loss and added a quarterback sack in the Bison’s 47-0 shutout of Huntingdon. Kovalick also recovered a fumble and had an interception return for a touchdown. He also helped the offense rush for 222 yards and two scores as a starter on the offensive line.
“Hayden is an outstanding, tough and physical football player,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “He is a dominant football player on both sides of the ball and special teams.”