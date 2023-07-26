PITTSBURGH — Najee Harris could’ve shown up to the grassy knoll outside Rooney Hall and made it clear it’s time to talk about ball. The Steelers reported to training camp Wednesday at Saint Vincent College, and the whole idea of practicing here is to hunker down, focus on the task at hand, eliminate all distractions from the outside world.
Instead, Harris took the baton again from his fellow NFL running backs and lit into what he framed as a systemic unfairness toward the position. And he might be right, but he’s not necessarily on the frontline of this battle — at least not yet.
Stars such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler, all in contract years with their respective teams, have publicly stuck up for themselves via their words or their actions. Barkley had threatened to hold out from Giants camp but signed an adjusted franchise tag Tuesday; Jacobs actually is staying away from the Raiders; and Ekeler backed away from a trade request in May once the Chargers added $1.75 million in incentives to his deal.
For Harris, he’s playing the long game in all of his comments on the leaguewide situation. And, unlike the last time he spoke up, during minicamp, Harris wisely has turned his focus from the outside opinion of fans and media to how NFL franchises themselves actually are treating some of the game’s premier workhorses.
“It’s like, what is the security that we have?” Harris asked. “We don’t have no security right now. You guys are using us to accomplish what you guys want, and then, when it’s time for us to re-up or ask for [a contract] we think is right, you guys just turn the cheek and say, ‘You have wear and tear.’ Come on, bro — you know what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to utilize us as much as you can, get as much value as you can out of us for cheap, then go get another back or something and try to do the same thing to him. That’s the trend that’s happening right now.”
So when Harris insisted at the outset of his nine-minute diatribe that none of it has anything to do with the Steelers, general manager Omar Khan, team president Art Rooney II or coach Mike Tomlin, those are just words. His feelings on the subject are evident, and it’s not hard to envision his time in Pittsburgh becoming contentious down the road.
Harris didn’t mind opining on Barkley’s money — “He said he’s not trying to break the market or set the market, but he’s trying to get compensated what he thinks is fair. ... I know [the Giants] know that ain’t fair what he’s getting” — but one place he didn’t want to go was his own financial outlook. He brushed off a question about how the Steelers’ relationship with Le’Veon Bell came to an end and brusquely cut off a follow-up about the front office having one more season to decide on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. It’s fairly easy to connect the dots with how Harris feels he should be viewed by his team — and what that would mean for his compensation when the time comes.
“They’re choosing when to devalue the running back,” Harris said of the NFL in general. “What I mean by that is numerous times — I can speak on my behalf — they asked me alone, ‘The game’s going to rely on you. You need to do this for the team. You need to do this right here. It’s time to close out the game. Hey, we need to lean on you right now.’ It happens a lot of places.”
Harris has a point, of course. Running backs handle the ball early and often while also being entrusted to take care of it down the stretch to protect a lead, with plenty of big hits coming their way throughout that process. But Harris is also the same player who, in a moment of frustration last season after a 35-13 pounding from the Eagles in which he rushed four times for zero yards in the first half, said, “I can’t make the holes; I can’t do everything.”
The irony in Harris defending himself that way is that it’s similar to the logic NFL executives are using against him and other backs. Their goal is to build the best possible roster, allocating their salary cap resources and draft capital accordingly. The more they spend on dominant offensive linemen to make the holes can mean the less there is to go around for the Barkleys and Ekelers of the world.
It’s not an either-or issue of running backs being replaceable or not. Like any position, some are better than others and skill sets vary depending on the type of player. But it’s more about how irreplaceable someone such as Harris can make himself — and for how long.
There’s little doubt Harris appreciates Tomlin, and it’s clear the Steelers are fond of Harris, who was a team captain last year in his second season.
But business is business, and the Steelers have been known to draw a hard line in the past, even with franchise legends. The catch-22 for No. 22 is that if he has a productive season, the Steelers figure to exercise his option and have an additional year of control, preventing Harris from hitting the open market. If he doesn’t excel in 2023, his worth will take a hit anyway.
“With this team, I have no vendetta versus the Steelers or nothing like that. I really like this organization. When it’s my time to talk about [my contract], I will,” Harris said.
But he does have a vendetta against the NFL at large.
“It’s not right,” he said. “The teams know what they’re doing. The teams know exactly what they’re doing.”