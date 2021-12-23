PHILIPSBURG — Moshannon Valley was down three starters on Wednesday night, something that the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball could relate to.
The Mounties are just getting back to full strength after sickness went through the team to start the season.
That showed as P-O upended the short-handed Knights 74-36.
“It’s very tough,” said Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom. “Right now we are missing Chase, James, Sam and Landyn Evans, who is also out. Those are guys that we expected a lot of minutes out of.
“We threw some new guys out there like Micah Beish, who did a fantastic job. He always goes out there and fights. He played really well Monday night for us as well.”
The Mounties led 18-9 after one with all five starters getting in on the scoring. Both Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone each had five.
But the night belonged to Harpster, who had several steals and led all scorers with 20 points.
“He did play well,” said Mounties head coach T.J. Anderson. “We are a better team and a different team when he and Jake and Whitehead are clicking and playing well.
“Our bench came out and did their job as well. I was looking for it tonight. We haven’t scored more than 40 points and now we are up over 70. We are starting to get things back to where they need to be.”
Philipsburg-Osceola pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Knights 24-11.
Harpster had eight points in that span, while Tristan Doyle had six.
The Mounties pulled out to a 30-plus point lead in the third quarter, starting the running clock.
All five starters scored in the third quarter as well, with Colby Hahn also coming off the bench with a three-pointer.
Moshannon Valley struggled with turnovers most of the night, finishing the game with 26.
“It’s a different game without the turnovers as well,” said Rydbom. “We gave them way too many turnovers.
“In a situation like this, we are just physically smaller. And having some of our starters out there might change some things.”
The Knights finished off the game with 10-point fourth quarter, which helped set the 74-36 final.
“I am always pleased in the fight of these kids,” said Rydbom. “They have never given up in any season.
“Michael Kitko got on them at halftime. He wanted them to know that they could play with them and to keep fighting.”
Tanner Kephart led the Knights with 10 points.
The Mounties, who improved 2-2, were in a similar situation at the beginning of the year, playing their opener against Clearfield with just six players.
“I felt like we went out and did our jobs tonight,” said Anderson. “Everybody did what they were supposed to do and the results take care of themselves.
“As time goes on we get better. The first week not having our five guys killed us. And know they are trying to get their legs back, their footing back and their breathing back. I think we are going to be fine.”
The Mounties host West Branch on Tuesday in the opening round of the Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 0-4 on the season. The Knights return to action on Jan. 3, hosting Juniata Valley.
Philipsburg-Osceola won the junior varsity game.
Moshannon Valley—36
Kitko 3 2-2 9, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Webb 3 0-0 6, Reifer 1 0-0 2, Kephart 5 0-1 10, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Beish 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 2-3 36.
Philipsburg-Osceola—74
Whitehead 5 0-0 11, DeSimone 6 1-3 14, Harpster 8 1-2 10, Doyle 5 2-5 13, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Matson 0 0-0 0, C. Hahn 2 0-0 5, Snyder 2 0-0 5, Philippi 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Wolfinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-5-11 74.
Three-pointers: Kitko, Hansel. Whitehead, DeSimone, Harpster 3, C. Hahn, Snyder.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 9 1 6 10—36
P-O 18 24 22 10—74