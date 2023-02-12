NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Harmony topped Northern Cambria 50-45 Saturday in the championship game of the Northern Cambria Tip-Off Tournament.
The tournament was rescheduled from opening weekend due to the Colts’ football team’s deep postseason run.
Harmony’s Jack Bracken, who was named the tournament MVP, led the Owls with 25 points, while grabbing eight rebounds.
Teammate Colton Fry added 14 points and four assists, while Lucas Tarnow ripped down 14 rebounds. Fry was selected to the all-tournament team.
The Owls were 4-0 against the Colts this season, topping them twice in the regular season and beating them in two different tournament title games.
Harmony ends the regular season with a record of 20-2.
The Owls return to action in the District 6 class A playoffs. The bracket will be released later this week.
Northern Cambria—45
Myers 5 0-2 14, Wiewiora 2 2-5 6, Dumm 6 0-0 15, Messina 0 0-0 0, Dolney 0 0-2 0, N. Fry 3 0-0 8, D. Shutty 0 0-0 0, P. Shutty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-9 45.
Harmony—50
C. Fry 5 3-4 14, Maseto 1 2-2 4, Tarnow 2 1-3 5, Bracken 9 5-6 25, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Perusso 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-15 50.
Three-pointers: Myers 4, Dumm 3, N. Fry 2; Bracken 2, C. Fry.
Score by Quarters
Northern Cambria 13 3 17 12—45
Harmony 15 12 10 13—50