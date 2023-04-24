WESTOVER — The Harmony baseball team improved to 8-2 with a 5-1 victory over visiting Purchase Line on Monday afternoon.
Owl pitcher JJ Sward went the distance, allowing just three hits and one unearned run. He walked none and struck out six.
Sward also had two hits and two RBIs on the day.
Anthony Maseto added two hits, scored twice and knocked in a run, while Lucas Tarnow had two doubles.
Cohlton Fry also had a double and scored a run.
Harmony returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Purchase Line—1
Misko 3000, Kordish 3000, Chambers 3100, Beer 3000, Brooks 3020, Bingaman 0000, Smarsh 3000, Byers 3010, Edwards 3000, Robertson 2000. Totals: 26-1-3-0.
Harmony—5
Fry c 3110, Maseto ss 3221, Bracken 3b 3111, Tarnow cf 3120, Sward p 3022, Hutton 1b 3001, Pearce lf 3000, Doland dh 2000, Bailey 2b 2000, Perruso rf 2000. Totals: 25-5-8-5.
Score by Innings
Purchase Line 000 100 0—1 3 1
Harmony 200 003 x—5 8 3
Errors—Kordish. Maseto, Bracken 2. LOB—Purchase Line 4, Harmony 2. 2B—Fry, Tarnow 2. SB—Chambers. Fry, Maseto 2. CS—Smarsh. Tarnow.
Pitching
Purchase Line: Beer—6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Harmony: Sward—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Sward (2-0). LP—Beer.