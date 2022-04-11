WESTOVER — The Harmony baseball team got another solid performance on the mound from Anthony Maseto in an 11-2 victory over Glendale, which was shortened to five innings because of the weather.
Maseto threw four innings, striking out 11 and allowing just one hit.
He also had two RBIs and scored three times.
Jack Bracken was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Cohlton Fry, Curtis Boring, Lucas Tarnow and Zach Hutton each had an RBI.
Fry was 3-for-3 on the day and scored three runs. Boring also had three hits for the Owls, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
Harmony (1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League) travels to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Glendale dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the MVL and travels to Mount Union today.
Glendale—2
Holes 1b-2b 3000, Ruffaner 3b 0100, Misiura ss 2111, Davis cf 2000, McGarvey p 1010, Potutschnig c 2000, Lukehart lf-p 2000, Visnofsky rf 2000, Sutton 2b 0000, Kitko dh 2000. Totals: 16-2-2-1.
Harmony—11
Fry c-p 3331, Boring cf 1131, Maseto p-1b 1312, Bracken ss 2122, Tarnow 3b-c 3001, Hutton 1b-3b 2111, Sword 2b 2000, Elli lf 2210, Cornelius rf 1000, Bailey ph 1000, Friend ph 1000. Totals: 19-11-11-8.
LOB—Glendale 8, Harmony 6. 2B—Hutton. SB—Fry, Boring, Maseto 2, Bracken 2, Hutton.
Pitching
Glendale: McGarvey—2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Lukehart—1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO. Fry—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Maseto (2-0). LP—McGarvey (0-1).