NANTY GLO — The Harmony boys basketball team had three players with 20 points or more on Tuesday in a 71-69 victory over Blacklick Valley.
The Owls were led by Colt Fry’s 24 points. Jack Bracken added 22, while Anthony Maseto had 20.
Harmony held off a late charge by the Vikings, who scored 28 points in the fourth quarter.
The Owls improved to 6-2 overall. Harmony travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday.
Harmony—71
Bracken 7 8-10 22, Maseto 7 6-7 20, Fry 9 5-5 24, Tarnow 1 0-0 2, Boring 1 1-3 3, Rowles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 20-25 71.
Blacklick Valley— 69
Frank 4 0-2 9, Lanzendorfer 5 6-6 16, Gdula 5 0-1 12, Hazie 5 0-0 10, Williams 6 0-0 17, Reba 2 0-0 5, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-9 69.
Three-pointers: Fry. Williams 5, Reba, Gdula 2, Frank.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 17 17 24 16—71
Blacklick Valley 14 15 15 28—69