NANTY GLO — The Harmony boys basketball team toppled Blacklick Valley 63-30 on Friday night.
The Owls had three players in double figures, led by Jack Bracken’s 25.
Anthony Maseto added 16, while Lucas Tarnow had 12.
Harmony improved to 9-1 overall. The Owls travel to West Branch on Wednesday.
Harmony—63
Maseto 6 1-2 16, Tarnow 6 0-1 12, Bracken 11 3-4 25, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Hutton 1 1-2 3, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Perusso 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-9 63.
Blacklick Valley—30
DiPaolo 0 0-0 0, Neidrich 2 0-0 5, Reba 6 0-2 15, Brown 3 1-3 8, Kotelnicki 0 0-0 0, Schilling 1 0-0 2, Gdula 0 0-0 0, Bartoletti 0 0-0 0, McEvoy 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 1-7 30.
Three-pointers: Maseto 3, Pearce. Neidrich, Reba 3, Brown.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 15 12 25 11—63
Blacklick 12 10 4 4—30