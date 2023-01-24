PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Purchase Line 50-25 on Tuesday night.

Jaylee Beck and Alyssa Passmore each had eight for the Lady Owls.

Harmony fell to 2-13 overall. The Lady Owls were scheduled to play Grier this evening, but that has been postponed due to weather.

Harmony—25

Winings 2 0-0 5, Passmore 2 4-4 8, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 2-4 8, Schneider 1 0-2 2, Fry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 6-10 25.

Purchase Line—50

Weaver 1 1-1 4, Layden 3 0-0 6, Hopkins 6 4-4 15, Weavers 0 0-0 0, Syster 6 5-7 17, Cessna 2 0-0 4, A. Phillips 0 0-0 0, B. Phillips 0 0-0 0, McCombs 0 3-4 3. Totals: 18 13-16 50.

Three-pointers: Winings. Weaver.

Score by Quarters

Harmony 8 2 6 9—25

Purchase Line 7 18 8 17—50

Tags

Trending Food Videos