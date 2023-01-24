PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Purchase Line 50-25 on Tuesday night.
Jaylee Beck and Alyssa Passmore each had eight for the Lady Owls.
Harmony fell to 2-13 overall. The Lady Owls were scheduled to play Grier this evening, but that has been postponed due to weather.
Harmony—25
Winings 2 0-0 5, Passmore 2 4-4 8, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 2-4 8, Schneider 1 0-2 2, Fry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 6-10 25.
Purchase Line—50
Weaver 1 1-1 4, Layden 3 0-0 6, Hopkins 6 4-4 15, Weavers 0 0-0 0, Syster 6 5-7 17, Cessna 2 0-0 4, A. Phillips 0 0-0 0, B. Phillips 0 0-0 0, McCombs 0 3-4 3. Totals: 18 13-16 50.
Three-pointers: Winings. Weaver.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 8 2 6 9—25
Purchase Line 7 18 8 17—50