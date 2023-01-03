NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Harmony boys basketball team defeated Northern Cambria for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday night, 47-36.
The Owls had also downed the Colts in the championship game of the Purchase Line Lions Club Tournament last week.
Cohlton Fry led the Owls with 19 points, while Anthony Maseto added 11.
Harmony improved to 7-1 overall. The Owls travel to Moshannon Valley tonight.
Harmony—47
Fry 9 0-1 19, Maseto 4 3-4 11, Tarnow 4 1-2 9, Bracken 3 2-6 8, Pearce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-13 47.
Northern Cambria—36
Myers 4 0-2 8, Dumm 8 0-0 17, Wiewiora 1 0-02, Messina 0 1-2 1, Dolney 0 2-4 2, Fry 1 0-0 3, D. Shutty 0 0-0 0, P. Shutty 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 3-8 36.
Three-pointers: C. Fry. Dumm, N. Fry, Shutty.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 15 5 17—47
No. Cambria 6 10 10 10—36