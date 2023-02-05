CLAYSBURG — The Harmony boys basketball team downed Claysburg-Kimmel in first game of the Northern Cambria Tip-Off Tournament 69-57 on Saturday night.
The tournament was moved due to Northern Cambria’s run in the PIAA football playoffs in December.
The championship game will played on Feb. 11 between the Owls and the Colts.
Cohlton Fry led Harmony with 28 points, including 8-of-12 from the free throw line.
Jack Bracken netted 21 points, while Steven Perusso added 11.
Harmony improved to 16-2 overall.
The Owls play Glendale this evening at home in a varsity only matchup at 6:30 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel—57
Mauk 5 0-0 14, Sachitella 2 2-4 7, Ritchey 2 2-4 7, Simpson 5 1-2 11, Haney 5 2-4 16, Napolitano 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 6-12 57.
Harmony—69
Fry 9 8-12 28, Maseto 2 3-4 7, Tarnow 1 0-0 2, Bracken 9 2-3 21, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Perusso 4 0-0 11, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Doland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 13-19 69.
Three-pointers: Mauk 4, Haney 4, Ritchey. Fry 2, Bracken, Perusso 3.
Score by Quarters
Claysburg 17 9 13 18—57
Harmony 9 22 21 17—69