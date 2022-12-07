PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony boys basketball team jumped out to a 16-7 lead on host Purchase Line and never looked back, topping the Dragons 51-32 on Wednesday night.
Jack Bracken led the Owls with 20 points, while Cohlton Fry added 15.
Harmony improved to 1-0 overall. The Owls host Northern Cambria on Monday night in a Childhood Cancer Awareness Game.
All proceeds from that night’s 50/50 will be donated to Kylie McMullen, a student at Northern Cambria and the daughter of former Harmony girls basketball coach and teacher Sean McMullen.
Harmony—51
Fry 7 1-3 15, Maseto 4 0-0 9, Tarnow 3 1-8 7, Bracken 10 0-6 20, Sward 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-17 51.
Purchase Line—32
Beer 1 1-2 3, Lamer 3 1-2 7, Smarsh 3 0-0 9, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Albright 1 0-0 2, Small 1 0-0 2, Brooks 2 1-2 7, Mountain 0 0-0 0, Zurenko 0 0-0 0, Misko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-6 32.
Three-pointers: Maseto. Smarsh 3, Brooks 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 16 8 12 15—51
Purchase Line 7 3 10 12—32