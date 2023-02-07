TYRONE — The Harmony girls basketball team toppled Grier 44-22 on Tuesday night.
Jaylee Beck led all scorers with 18 points. Teammate Sydney Winings added 12 points.
Harmony improved to 3-17 overall. The Lady Owls host Ferndale on Friday at 6 p.m.
Harmony—44
Winings 5 1-4 12, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 1 0-0 2, Passmore 3 0-0 6, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 1 0-0 2, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 7 4-8 18, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Fry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-12 44.
Grier—22
Zuetman 4 0-0 8, He 1 0-2 2, Sollow 0 0-0 0, Yu 0 0-0 0, Coker 2 0-0 4, Hayot 0 0-2 0, Roth 2 0-0 4, Buck 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 0-4 22.
Three-pointers: Winings.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 7 6 17 14—44
Grier 2 4 4 12—22