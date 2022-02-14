PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Purchase Line 77-33 on Monday night.
The Lady Owls were paced by Sherri Kephart’s 16 points. Sydney Winings added seven.
Harmony dropped to 1-19 overall.
The Lady Owls host Ferndale tonight at 6 p.m. in their final game.
Harmony—33
Marissa Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 6 3-4 16, Winings 2 2-2 7, Passmore 0 3-4 3, Schneider 2 0-4 4, Beck 0 1-4 1, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-18 33.
Purchase Line—77
Smith 6 4-4 18, Scalese 2 2-4 6, Goss 12 0-2 24, Weaver 5 0-0 11, Hopkins 5 3-3 14, Layden 0 3-4 3, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Faught 0 0-0 0, Himes 0 0-0 0, Nedrow 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 13-19 77.
Three-pointers: Kephart, Winings. Smith 2, Weaver, Hopkins.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 14 7 8—33
Purchase Line 21 27 21 8—77