WESTOVER — Harmony swept visiting Purchase Line in a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
The Owls won the first game 5-4 before taking the second game 12-1 in six innings.
In the first game, Harmony had just five hits. Two of those were doubles from Cohlton Fry and Anthony Maseto.
Jack Bracken and Maseto had the RBIs.
Bracken took the win on the hill, allowing just two hits in five innings of work.
He struck out nine batters on the day.
Maseto came in for the last out to earn the save, striking out the final batter of the game.
In the second game, the Owls had five hits and took advantage of four Dragon errors.
Bracken plated three runs, while Maseto scored four times, had two hits and an RBI.
Curtis Boring scored twice and had a hit and an RBI.
Lucas Tarnow also had an RBI and scored a run.
Maseto took the win, going four innings and allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out 10.
Harmony improved to 8-3 overall.
The Owls travel to Northern Cambria today for a non-league game.
Game 1
Purchase Line—4
Chambers cf 3110, Beer lf-ss 3011, Keister dh 3000, Smarsh 3b 3000, Bennett p 2000, Q. Brooks 2b 4000, J. Brooks ss-lf 3110, Stiffler 1b 1000, Gearhart ph 1000, Kephart c 3112, Wickens cr 0100, Albright rf 0000. Totals:26-4-4-3.
Harmony—5
Fry c 3110, Boring cf 4210, Maseto ss-p 3111, Bracken p-3b-ss 3011, Tarnow 3b-p-3b 3110, Hutton 1b 2000, Sward 2b 1000, Bailey 2b 0000, Elli lf 3000, Cornelius rf 3000. Totals: 27-5-5-2.
Score by Innings
Purchase Line 030 001 0—4 4 6
Harmony 100 130 x—5 5 4
Errors—Q. Brooks, J. Brooks, Kephart, Smarsh, Stiffler 2. Fry, Sward, Cornelius, Bailey. DP—Harmony 1. 2B—Kephart. Fry, Maseto. HBP—Beer, Stiffler 2. CI—J. Brooks. SB—Beer 2, J. Brooks, Smarsh, Wickens. Fry, Boring, Bracken 2, Tarnow. CS—Stiffler.
Pitching
Purchase Line: Bennett—6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Harmony: Bracken—5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO. Tarnow—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Maseto—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Bracken (4-1). LP—Bennett. S—Maseto (1).
Game 2
Harmony—12
Fry c 2210, Boring cf 3211, Maseto p-3b 2421, Bracken ss 4003, Tarnow 3b-p 3101, Hutton 1b 2100, Sward 2b 2000, Bailey 2b 0100, Elli lf 2110, Cornelius rf 2001. Totals: 22-12-5-7.
Purchase Line—1
Chambers 1000, Zurenko 2000, Beer 3010, Keister 2100, J. Brooks 3000, Bennett 2010, Q. Brooks 2001, Hughes 3000, Gearhart 3010, Jobe 0000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Harmony 301 026—12 5 4
Purchase Line 000 001— 1 3 4
Errors—Maseto, Bracken 2, Cornelius. Beer, J. Brooks, Chambers, Kephart. DP—Purchase Line 1. 2B—Fry, Maseto. HBP—Maseto, Elli, Cornelius. Keister. SB—Fry 2, Boring 2, Maseto 4, Tarnow, Hutton. Keister.
Pitching
Harmony: Maseto—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. Tarnow—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Purchase Line: Chambers—2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Zurenko—4 IP, 5 H, * R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Maseto (4-0). LP—Chambers.