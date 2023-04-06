CURWENSVILLE — With Harmony’s No. 2 pitcher Jack Bracken pitching on Wednesday against Blacklick Valley, the Owls needed to count on JJ Sward to pitch the first game of a doubleheader against Curwensville on Thursday.
Sward did his part, throwing six innings to help his team earn a 7-5 victory in game one.
“JJ pitched great,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “I couldn’t have asked for more. I was hoping to have him pitch to contact and make the plays behind him. All but one inning we made the plays. He should have gotten out of there (the one bad inning) with a few less pitches in that one inning and he could have closed it. But we were able to get Anthony (Maseto) in there to close it and he was still able to start game two. It worked out great.”
The Owls took the early lead as birthday boy Cohlton Fry singled into right before stealing second.
Maseto singled into right to plate Fry and make it 1-0.
Maseto stole second and Bracken singled into center. Maseto tried to score from second, but the throw from center was on the money as Tide catcher Andrew Pentz put the tag on him for the out.
Curwensville tied things up in the bottom of the second, as Nik Fegert reached on an error before moving to second when a pickoff throw went wide.
He stole third before coming home on a sac fly by Merek Sutika to tie it at 1-1.
Harmony’s top of the order rolled back around to start the top of the third, and used it to their advantage.
Fry singled before Maseto doubled to put runners on second and third for Bracken.
Bracken also singled, plating Fry. Lucas Tarnow brought Maseto home on a single to make it 3-1.
Bracken scored on an error on a fielder’s choice, pushing the lead to 4-1.
The Tide finally got some hits together in the bottom of the third, despite two quick outs.
Pentz and Logan Kunkle hit back-to-back singles to start.
Ayden Sutika reached on an error, scoring Pentz.
An RBI single by Nik Fegert plated Kunkle. A big single by Lawson Neiswender brought around Sutika and Fegert to make it 4-3.
Sward got a big strikeout to end the frame and the threat.
“We got ourselves out of a couple of great situations where we just shot ourselves in the foot,” said Tide head coach Derek Dixon. “We could have cashed in on a run or two there, but that happens when you are young. You have guys who haven’t been at this level long, and we are just trying to figure out where we are at.”
Harmony went right back to the bats in the top of the fourth, once again at the top of its order.
Fry reached on a one-out error before Maseto singled. A hit into center by Tarnow plated both runners, leaving Tarnow on second. He eventually came home on an error in the infield to make it 7-5.
“We are hitting the ball,” Westover said. “The lower part of the order is starting to make contact with the ball and that’s all I am asking of them. We are getting there.”
Both pitchers had clean sailing the rest of their time on the mound.
Neiswender lasted all seven, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and two walks, while striking out four.
“We are going to pitch to contact and the top part of their lineup had a bunch of hits early,” Dixon said. “But we made some defensive plays and that’s the way we are going to compete, make the defensive plays and pitch to contact.
“Lawson did really well. That’s definitely the deepest outing we have had anybody go so far this year.”
Sward went six innings before giving way to Maseto to start the seventh. Maseto needed just 12 pitches to earn the save.
Fry had three hits and scored three runs, while Maseto had three hits and scored twice.
Tarnow had three RBIs, two hits and scored a run.
Both Pentz and Kunkle had two hits a piece, while Neiswender had two RBIs.
“We just want to get better every day,” Dixon said. “That’s the goal. That wasn’t our best game for sure, but hopefully we learn from it and we can build off of it.”
Game 2
Harmony 7,
Curwensville 4
The Owls scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a 7-4 victory over the Tide in game two of the doubleheader.
Curwensville led 3-2 after four innings and chased Owl starting pitcher Anthony Maseto with one out in the fifth after he neared his pitch limit. Maseto had struck out 11 batters and allowed just two earned runs on four hits.
Lucas Tarnow came on in relief and threw 2 2/3 innings. He struck out six and allowed one run to earn the win.
Tarnow also had a big day at the plate, knocking in three runs on one hit and scoring a run.
Bracken had two hits and two RBIs, while Maseto had a double and scored three times.
For the Tide, Ayden Sutika had two hits and two RBIs, while Dante Lezzer had a hit and an RBI.
Sutika threw four innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks.
He made way for Pentz, who pitched the final two innings and took the loss.
Curwensville fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide host West Branch on Tuesday.
Harmony improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the MVL. The Owls host Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
Game 1
Harmony—7
Fry c 4330, Maseto ss-p 3231, Bracken 3b-ss 4121, Tarnow cf 3123, Sward p-3b 4000, Hutton 1b 4010, Bailey 2b 4000, Pearce lf 4000, Perusso rf 3000. Totals: 33-7-11-5.
Curwensville—5
C. Fegert cf 4000, Pentz c 3120, Radzieta cr 0000, Kunkle ss 4120, A. Sutika 1b 3100, N. Fegert lf 3211, Neiswender p 2012, McCartney cr 0000, M. Sutika rf 2001, Finn dh 3010, Pierce 3b 0000, Butler 2b 3010. Totals: 28-5-8-4.
Score by Innings
Harmony 103 300 0—7 11 3
Curwensville 014 000 0—5 8 3
Errors—Sward, Bracken, Bailey. LOB—Harmony 7, Curwensville 4. DP—Curwensville. 2B—Maseto. SF—M. Sutika. SB—Fry 2, Maseto, Tarnow. N. Fegert 2, Butler.
Pitching
Harmony: Sward—6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Maseto—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Neiswender—7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Sward (1-0). LP—Neiswender (0-2). S—Maseto (1).
Game 2
Curwensville—4
C. Fegert cf 2210, Pentz dh-p 3000, Kunkle ss 2000, A. Sutika p-3b 3022, N. Fegert lf 3100, Neiswender 1b 3100, M. Sutika rf 2000, Lezzer c 3011, Butler 2b 3000, Pierce 3b 0000. Totals: 24-4-4-3.
Harmony—7
Fry c 2200, Maseto p-cf 3310, Bracken ss 4122, Tarnow cf-p 3113, Sward 3b 4011, Hutton 1b 3010, Bailey 2b 2000, Pearce lf 3010, Perruso rf 3000. Totals: 27-7-7-6.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 100 200 1—4 4 4
Harmony 101 041 x—7 7 1
Errors—N. Fegert, Kunkle, Neiswender 2. Fry. LOB—Curwensville 8, Harmony 7. 2B—Maseto. SB—N. Fegert, C. Fegert 2, Kunkle. Fry 2, Bracken, Tarnow 2. CS—Fry. A. Sutika. HBP—C. Fegert.
Pitching
Curwensville: A. Sutika—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB. Pentz—2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO. Tarnow—2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Tarnow (1-0). LP—Pentz (0-1).