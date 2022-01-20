WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead on Thursday and never looked back, toppling visiting Purchase Line 74-49.
Curtis Boring led the Owls with 22 points, while Jack Bracken netted 20. Cohlton Fry had 16 points, while Lucas Tarnow was also in double digits with 10.
Harmony improved to 10-2 overall.
The Owls host Northern Cambria on Monday.
Purchase Line—49
Sanchez 8 6-6 26, Lamer 3 5-7 12, Syster 2 1-2 5, J. Brooks 0 3-4 3, Beer 1 0-0 3, Chambers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 15-19 49.
Harmony—74
Bracken 10 0-0 20, Maseto 0 4-4 4, Fry 7 1-2 16, Tarnow 4 2-3 10, Boring 8 2-3 22, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Eli 0 2-2 2. Totals: 29 11-14 74.
Three-pointers: Sanchez 2, Lamer, Beer. Boring 4, Fry.
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 14 7 15 13—49
Harmony 21 22 10 21—74