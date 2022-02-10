ALLPORT — The Harmony boys basketball team outscored host West Branch 21-5 in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game to rally for a 45-35 victory and claim the Moshannon Valley League title.
“I want to say how proud I am of these 12 guys,” Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz said. “It was a slow game and we didn’t shoot the best tonight either, but our guys didn’t crumble and held their composure the whole game.
“It’s been a long time since our school had a chance to win the MVL and these boys put in the work and I couldn’t think of a better group of guys to bring that banner back to Harmony.”
The Warriors led 30-24 after three quarters, getting a big 3 at the buzzer from Lukas Colton to put them ahead by six.
But Harmony got eight points from Jack Bracken in the fourth to lead the Owls’ comeback. West Branch only made one field goal in the frame.
“We only scored five points in the fourth,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “Harmony sped us up and we panicked, and they were poised. We outplayed them, but not in winning time. Credit goes to them. They took it from us.
“It’s the first time losing the MVL in a long time. But Harmony absolutely earned it, and it’s great for our league and going to be a good battle with them the next couple seasons.”
Bracken led the Owls with 12 points. Curtis Boring added nine.
Zack Tiracorda paced the Warriors with 10 points, while Kyle Kolesar scored nine and pulled down 11 rebounds.
West Branch dipped to 8-11 overall, while the Owls improved to 17-2 overall and finish 7-1 in the MVL.
The Warriors are back in action this evening, hosting Curwensville. The Owls visit Penns Manor on Monday.
Harmony—45
Bracken 5 2-2 12, Fry 2 3-4 7, Maseto 3 0-1 7, Tarnow 3 0-0 6, Boring 4 0-0 9, Dubyak 2 0-2 4. Totals: 19 5-9 45.
West Branch—35
I. Tiracorda 4 0-0 8, Z. Tiracorda 3 4-6 10, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Evans 1 1-2 3, Kolesar 4 1-2 9, Koleno 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 3, Carr 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-10 35.
Three-pointers: Maseto, Boring; Colton.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 8 12 21—45
West Branch 10 4 16 5—35