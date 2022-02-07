The Harmony boys basketball team exacted a little revenge against rival Glendale Monday evening at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium, beating the Vikings 50-29 on their home floor.
Glendale gave Harmony its first loss (one of just two on the year) of the season in a 59-57 win on Jan. 7.
“It does feel good to get this one back,” Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz said. “We knew coming into this game it was going to be a fight until the end.”
In the first encounter, the trio of Logan Cree, Mason Peterson and Connor Potutschnig combined to score 46 points. But on Monday, the Owls held those three to 22. The Vikings shot just 19.6 percent from the floor, hitting on only 10 of their 51 shots.
“Just a bad night of shooting,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “Got to have confidence and we lack that right now. We need to pick up the intensity on defense and be more disciplined on offense. We haveto run through the offense and trust that it will work.”
Despite their shots not falling, the Vikings were in the game until the visitors pulled away in the fourth.
Harmony led 15-9 after one quarter, scoring the final six points of the frame, which was punctuated by a Jack Bracken dunk after a steal. Bracken led the Owls with 17 points and four steals.
Neither team could get much going on offense in the second quarter, which the Owls won 9-6 to take a 24-15 lead into the break. Harmony shot 4-of-14 from the floor, while the Vikings hit only one of their nine shots.
The Owls were able to put some distance between themselves and the hosts in a sloppy third quarter that saw the teams combine to commit 15 turnovers.
Cohlton Frye scored five of his nine points (and hit the only 3-pointer of the night for the Owls) in the third, while Bracken added four to lead Harmony to a 37-19 advantage after three quarters.
But after a scoreless opening two minutes of the fourth, Glendale cut the deficit to 12 before Harmony took control down the stretch.
“That was by far not our best game or cleanest game, but I’m proud of the guys to be able to finish strong and win this game,” Kurtz said. “Our guys have been great all season and I couldn’t be more proud of them. With that being said we know we aren’t done and have a lot more to do this year. Our full focus is on Mo Valley who we play Wednesday.
Bracken and Lucas Tarnow each had four for the Owls in the final frame. Tarnow scored 12 in the game, 10 coming on cuts to the basket and the other two off an offensive rebound and putback.
Anthony Maseto ripped down 16 rebounds for the Owls, who were plus-12 in that category in the game. Maseto also recorded four assists.
Potutschnig, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, paced the Vikings with 11 points. Cree had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
With the win, Harmony ran its record to 15-2 overall and improved to 5-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale slipped to 3-15 overall and 2-4 in the MVL.
The Vikings return to action today, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Harmony welcomes the Black Knights on Wednesday.
Harmony—50
Bracken 8 1-4 17, Frye 3 2-4 9, Maseto 2 0-0 4, Tarnow 6 0-0 12, Boring 4 0-0 8, Dubyak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-8 50.
Glendale—29
Cree 2 0-0 4, Peterson 3 0-0 7, Potutschnig 4 0-0 11, McGarvey 1 0-0 3, Holes 0 3-4 3, Krepps 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 4-6 29.
Three-pointers: Frye; Peterson, Potutschnig 3, McGarvey 3.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 15 9 13 13—50
Glendale 9 6 4 10—29