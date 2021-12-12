NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Harmony boys basketball team opened its season Friday with a 55-28 win over Claysburg-Kimmel in the first round of the Northern Cambria Tournament.
The Owls got out to an 18-9 lead after one before surging to a 36-11 advantage by the half.
Cohlton Fry led Harmony with 18 points, while Curtis Boring netted 16. Jack Bracken and Anthony Maseto each scored eight.
The Owls were supposed to play Conemaugh Valley in the championship on Saturday, but that game and the consolation between Claysburg and Northern Cambria had to be postponed due to a power outage.
Harmony is back in action today at Purchase Line.
Harmony—55
Fry 7 1-4 18, Bracken 3 2-4 8, Maseto 3 1-2 8, Boring 5 3-3 16, Tarnow 2 0-0 4, Rowles 0 1-2 1, Hutton 0 0-2 0, Sward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-17 55.
Claysburg-Kimmel—28
Ritchey 1 0-2 2, Mauk 2 0-0 6, Buell 4 3-4 12, Diehl 0 0-0 0, Barr 0 0-0 0, Emeigh 2 0-0 4, Francona 0 0-0 0, G. Walters 0 0-0 0, Ebersole 0 0-0 0, A. Walters 1 0-0 2, Draegar 1 0-1 2. Totals: 11 3-7 28.
Three-pointers: Fry 3, Boring 3, Maseto; Mauk 2, Buell.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 18 18 15 4—55
Claysburg-Kimmel 9 2 9 8—28