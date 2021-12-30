ALLPORT — The Harmony girls basketball team picked up its first win on the season, toppling Philipsburg-Osceola 34-28 in the consolation game of the West Branch Holiday Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Lady Owl Sherri Kephart had 23 points in the victory, while teammate Sydney Winings had eight.
Harmony assistant coach Matt Woods filled in for head coach Kristen Winings in the early tip-off.
“The girls the first couple of nights of the season didn’t see the results we wanted, but getting this big win today, it’s validation for all of the hard work they have been putting into this sport,” he said. “This is definitely a confidence builder for the girls.”
Despite not being there, Coach Winings was receiving regular updates about the game from fellow parents in attendance.
“The girls really came together and fought the whole game, never giving up,” she said. “I couldn’t be more prouder of them.”
The Lady Owls led 8-3 after one quarter, getting two buckets each from Kephart and Winings.
Philipsburg-Osceola struggled with turnovers again, finishing the day with 29.
“Our offense isn’t in sync right now,” said Lady Mounties head coach Brandon Myers. “We have young players trying to do too much. I have to do a better job in practice of getting them to relax. We’ll figure it out. We did get a lot more looks at the basket than we did yesterday (Tuesday). We just have to get back to work.”
P-O was without starter Ivy Reed for the second straight game due to illness. Reed’s presence was missed, as the Lady Mounties fell into a funk it couldn’t get out of.
“When we don’t have her, we lose our vocal leader,” Myers said. “I don’t think people realize how much she means to the team.”
A bucket from Cassie Butterworth cut the lead to 8-5 to start the second quarter.
A three by Camden Potter tied it at 8-8 before Harmony went on a 4-1 run to head to halftime with a 12-9 lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola came out of the locker room looking like the team that won the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament earlier this month.
Potter hit her third three of the game to tie the game at 12-12. A bucket from Lily Warlow made it 14-12 Lady Mounties, giving them their first lead of the game.
Harmony quickly retied it on a Kephart bucket before P-O took its last lead of the game on a putback basket from Reagan Thorp.
Kephart had two steals and went on a 7-0 run over her own to make it Harmony 21-16.
The quick pace, which favors the Lady Owls, continued into the fourth quarter.
“This is a team that night after night in practice and in games, that if you teach them a new skill, they pick it up,” Woods said. “They are very selfless players and they work hard night in and night out.”
Harmony led 32-22 in the fourth quarter when Myers was called for a technical. The situation escalated quickly when Myers was given a second technical after questioning what the first one was assessed for.
Kephart hit two of the four shots at the free throw line to make it 34-22.
The Lady Mounties played the final 2:42 without their head coach and made a small run, closing the game out with a bucket and going 4-of-4 from the free throw line to set the final at 34-28.
“They play hard,” Myers said. “And when they play hard they are a good basketball team. We just have to get back to work and try and put a whole game together.”
Potter led the Lady Mounties with eight points. Thorp had eight rebounds and six points, while Khendyl Sharrer tallied 10 rebounds and five points.
Lily Warlow had nine rebounds and four points.
Jessalyn Schneider led the Lady Owls with 10 rebounds. Kephart and Winings each had six rebounds.
“Rebounding is an emphasis that Coach Winings wants,” said Woods. “She wants them every time there is a shot in the air to put a body on someone and pull that rebound out.
“They are stepping up. Coach is a really good coach and she does a good job of teaching them what they need to know.”
Harmony improved to 1-4 overall. The Lady Owls host Harmony on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 2-3. The Lady Mounties travel to Huntingdon on Tuesday.
Bald Eagle won the championship game over West Branch 43-38.
Harmony—34
Marissa Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 10 2-8 23, Winings 4 0-3 8, Passmore 0 0-1 0, Schneider 1 0-1 2, Meagher 0 0-0 0, Peace 0 1-2 1, Beck 0 0-1 0, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-15 34.
Philipsburg-Osceola—28
Warlow 1 2-3 4, Sharrer 1 3-8 5, Potter 2 2-2 8, Thorp 3 0-0 6, Wood 1 1-2 3, Butterworth 1 0-0 2, Minarchick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-15 28.
Three-pointers: Kephart. Potter 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 8 4 10 12—34
Philipsburg-Osceola 3 6 9 10—28