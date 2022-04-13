WESTOVER — The Harmony softball team fell to visiting Williamsburg 17-0 in three innings on Tuesday.
Sierra Yarnell and Veronica Cunkelman each had a hit for the Lady Owls, who fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Harmony travels to Moshannon Valley today.
Williamsburg—17
Brubaker rf 1311, Webb c 2121, K. Calderwood p 3110, Brusalar 2110, Lansbury ss 1211, Norris 3b 2210, Tomasiello 1101, Prough 1b 2123, Rinalli 1000, M. Calderwood lf 1000, Simpson 2b 1210, Harmish 1211. Totals: 18-17-11-8.
Harmony—0
Winings 3b 2000, Yarnell 1b 1010, Beck p 1000, Sward c 0000, Cunkelman cf 1010, Sheredy ss 1000, Arnold lf 0000, Oldaker 2b 1000, Lynch rf 1000, Dotts 0000, Davis 0000. Totals: 8-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 665—17 11 0
Harmony 000— 0 2 3
LOB—Williamsburg 5, Harmony 1. 2B—Harnish, Prough. HBP—Norris, Lansbury 2, Tomasiello. SB—Webb, Brubaker; Cunkelman.
Pitching
Williamsburg: K. Calderwood—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Harmony: Beck—3 IP, 11 H, 17 R, 15 ER, 9 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Calderwood. LP—Beck (0-3).