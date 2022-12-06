WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team was upended by Purchase Line 51-17 on Tuesday evening.
Jaylee Beck led the Lady Owls with six points.
Harmony (0-1) returns to action on Friday against Curwensville in the opening game of the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Purchase Line—51
B. Weaver 3 3-3 9, Layden 3 2-4 8, Hopkins 7 0-0 15, K. Weaver 2 0-0 4, Syster 5 0-0 10, Faught 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Nedrow 0 0-0 0, McCombs 0 0-0 0, Cessna 1 1-1 3. Totals: 22 5-8 51.
Harmony—15
Winings 1 1-6 4, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 2-4 2, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 1 0-0 2, Beck 2 3-4 7, Schneider 0 1-4 1, Fry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 4 10-17 17.
Three-pointers: Hopkins, Winings
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 13 23 6 5—51
Harmony 2 10 4 1—17