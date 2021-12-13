WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team got out to a slow start in a 39-29 loss to visiting Northern Cambria on Monday night.
Sherri Kephart led the Lady Owls with 13 points. Tyra Peace added eight points.
Harmony (0-3) travels to West Branch on Wednesday.
Northern Cambria—39
Myers 1 4-6 6, Stafford 0 0-0 0, Cavallo 4 1-4 9, Farmeck 0 0-0 0, Leese 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 2-4 12, Yahner 5 0-4 12, Boring 0 0-0 0, Abel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-16 39.
Harmony—29
Marissa Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 6 1-7 13, Winings 1 0-2 2, Passmore 0 0-2 0, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Peace 4 0-0 8, Beck 0 1-2 1, Mariah Brothers 0 1-4 1. Totals: 13 3-17 29.
Three-pointers: Yahner 2.
Score by Quarters
No. Cambria 8 3 15 13—39
Harmony 4 8 5 12—29