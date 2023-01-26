MARION CENTER — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to Marion Center 55-10 on Thursday night.
The Lady Owls were missing two starters, including leading scorer Jaylee Beck.
Mariah Brothers and Maddy Sheredy each had three points for Harmony.
The Lady Owls fell to 2-14 overall. Harmony hosts Blacklick Valley on Monday.
Harmony—10
Brothers 1 1-2 3, H. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 1 0-0 2, Sheredy 1 0-0 3, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Fry 0 0-2 0. Totals: 4 1-4 10.
Marion Center—55
Miller 3 0-0 8, Ka. Elkin 3 1-1 7, Lipsie 3 2-2 10, Shadle 2 2-2 6, Black 1 0-3 5, Ke. Elkin 0 0-0 0, Haggerty 3 1-2 7, Silvis 4 0-0 8, Leasure 2 0-0 4, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-9 55.
Three-pointers: Sheredy. Miller 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 2 3 3 2—10
Marion Center 23 16 6 10—55