WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to visiting Johnstown Christian 55-25 on Thursday night.
Jaylee Beck and Tyra Peace each had six for the Lady Owls.
Harmony dropped to 1-12 overall. The Lady Owls host West Branch tonight.
Johnstown Christian—55
K. Mack 3 0-0 7, Ressler 0 0-0 0, Huston 4 2-4 10, Hinton 2 1-2 5, Miller 10 0-0 22, Burkey 2 0-0 4, S. Mack 0 0-0 0, Swart 1 0-0 2, Hostetler 0 0-0 0, Speigle 2 1-2 5. Totals: 24 4-8 55.
Harmony—25
Marissa Brothers 0 1-2 1, Kephart 2 0-0 5, Winings 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 3-6 3, Schneider 0 3-6 3, Peace 3 0-0 6, Beck 1 4-6 6, Mariah Brothers 0 0-2 0, Keener 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-21 25.
Three-pointers: K. Mack, Miller 2. Kephart.
Score by Quarters
J’town Christian 19 13 15 8—55
Harmony 4 8 5 8—25