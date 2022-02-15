WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team ended its season with a 45-33 loss to Ferndale on Tuesday night.
Sherri Kephart led the way with 12 points.
Sydney Winings and Jessalyn Schneider each had six.
Harmony finished the year at 1-20 overall.
Ferndale—45
Wagner 4 9-14 17, McGough 1 0-2 2, A. Mason 3 0-3 6, Chatman 3 1-5 8, Bourley 3 0-0 6, Schrengost 1 0-0 2, Himes 0 0-0 0, L. Mason 2 0-0 4, Hofeaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-24 45.
Harmony—33
Marissa Brothers 0 2-2 2, Kephart 5 2-4 12, Winings 2 2-6 6, Passmore 1 1-2 3, Schneider 2 2-4 6, Peace 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 0-1 4, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-21 33.
Three-pointers: Chatman.
Score by Quarters
Ferndale 12 8 10 15—45
Harmony 2 8 8 15—33