WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team ended its season with a 45-33 loss to Ferndale on Tuesday night. 

Sherri Kephart led the way with 12 points. 

Sydney Winings and Jessalyn Schneider each had six. 

Harmony finished the year at 1-20 overall. 

Ferndale—45

Wagner 4 9-14 17, McGough 1 0-2 2, A. Mason 3 0-3 6, Chatman 3 1-5 8, Bourley 3 0-0 6, Schrengost 1 0-0 2, Himes 0 0-0 0, L. Mason 2 0-0 4, Hofeaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-24 45.

Harmony—33

Marissa Brothers 0 2-2 2, Kephart 5 2-4 12, Winings 2 2-6 6, Passmore 1 1-2 3, Schneider 2 2-4 6, Peace 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 0-1 4, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-21 33. 

Three-pointers: Chatman. 

Score by Quarters

Ferndale  12  8  10  15—45

Harmony  2  8  8  15—33

