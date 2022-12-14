WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team fell to visiting DuBois Central Catholic 68-59 on Wednesday night.
The Owls were led by 26 points from Cohlton Fry. Jack Bracken added 17, while Anthony Maseto added 10.
Harmony (2-1) returns to action on Friday at Ferndale.
DuBois Central—68
Swisher 9 10-15 28, Hanna 0 2-4 2, Green 4 3-9 14, Paisley 3 2-6 8, Gritter 1 0-0 2, Fox 3 0-0 7, Hoyt 3 0-0 7, Fragle 0 0-0 0, Varischetti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 17-34 68.
Harmony—59
Fry 10 3-6 26, Maseto 4 2-5 10, Tarnow 1 0-0 2, Bracken 6 5-7 17, Sward 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Perusso 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-18 58.
Three-pointers: Green 3, Fox, Hoyt. Fry 3, Pearce.
Score by Quarters
DCC 10 21 12 25—68
Harmony 19 11 13 16—59