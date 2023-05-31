EBENSBURG — The Harmony baseball team has been squeaking through its games lately with grit and determination.
The Owls have been able to overcome their mistakes with clutch hitting and luck, but on Wednesday in the District 6 Class A title game at Central Cambria High School, that all dried up.
Bishop Guilfoyle pounded out 16 hits and took advantage of several Harmony errors to defeat the Owls 14-3 in five innings.
“Apparently, we were a little intimidated before the game started,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “I’m not intimidated by anyone and I don’t expect my kids to be either.
“When we went up 3-2, I thought we’d be ok. But we had been getting by all year. Good teams get by. But when you play a better team, you can’t do that, and that’s exactly what happened today.”
The Marauders went up 2-0 to start the game with four hits and a sac fly.
Harmony scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame, thanks to two BG errors.
Cohlton Fry reached on an error, before moving to second when Anthony Maseto was walked.
Jack Bracken singled, allowing Fry to slide home headfirst. Maseto came around second and slipped and was tagged out midway between second and third.
Lucas Tarnow drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before JJ Sward hit a bouncer back to the pitcher. The ball was overthrown to first, allowing Bracken to come home, tying the game at 2-2.
Zach Hutton then hit a hard grounder to second, plating Tarnow to give the Owls a 3-2 lead.
But that lead, and momentum, didn’t last long for the top seed.
Bishop Guilfoyle scored three unearned runs off two errors in the top of the second to go up 5-3.
It was all Marauders from there, as they were able to end the game in five innings due to the Mercy Rule.
Maseto pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits.
“We made him throw too many pitches, because we just made too many mistakes,” said Westover.
“That one inning, he should have thrown eight pitches and ended up throwing 29. We gave them the game. They won the game, but we gave it to them. We went up 3-2. And we just kept making errors or plays that drug the inning out.”
Bracken pitched the fifth, giving up five runs on five hits.
Harmony had just four hits on the day. Bracken had two of those. Fry and Hunter Pearce also had hits.
Harmony fell to 13-3 overall. The Owls play District 9 champion Clarion on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Tournament.
“We had never done it before in school history, so it’s pretty cool to get this far with the limited number of kids we have,” Maseto said. “Playing a team like BG, where they are rolling out 20 kids, is pretty tough, but we our best.
“It’s always nice to know you have one more game. Hopefully, we can win one, but it all else fails, we’ve had one great season.”
“I’m proud of every one of those kids,” Westover said. “I’d take them over any other team.
“We will fix our mistakes. I can guarantee that we are going to go to Clarion and play hard.”
Bishop Guilfoyle—14
Rother ss 5221, Dombrosky 3b-2b 3200, Negala cf 4210, Sell p-1b 4144, Beauchamp 2b-p 2112, Hofer ph 1010, Wyandt c 2011, Dixon ph 0100, Hagg rf 4220, Williams 1b-3b 4133, Gates lf 1100, Cacciotti ph 1111. Totals: 31-14-16-12.
Harmony—3
Fry c 2110, Maseto p-ss 1000, Bracken ss-p 3121, Tarnow cf 2100, Sward 3b 3001, Hutton 1b 1001, Pearce lf 2010, Bailey 2b 2000, Perruso rf 2000. Totals: 18-3-4-3.
Score by Innings
Bishop Guilfoyle 233 15—14 16 3
Harmony 300 00— 3 4 3
Errors—Wyandt, Sell, Rother. Bailey, Bracken, Pearce. LOB—Bishop Guilfoyle 7, Harmony 5. 2B—Sell 2, Hagg. 3B—Williams. SF—Beauchamp. SB—Negala, Hagg, Williams. HBP—Wyandt, Gates.
Pitching
Bishop Guilfoyle: Sell—4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Beauchamp—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—4 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Bracken—1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Sell. LP—Maseto (5-2).