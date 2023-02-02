WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team used a big first quarter to get past Purchase Line on Thursday night, 76-59.
Jack Bracken led the Owls with 30 points, while teammate Cohlton Fry added 19.
Anthony Maseto was also in double figures with 15 points.
Harmony improved to 15-2 overall. The Owls host Glendale on Monday in a varsity only contest beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Purchase Line—59
Beer 4 2-4 10, Lamer 4 0-0 10, Smarsh 6 0-0 14, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Albright 5 0-0 10, Small 3 0-0 6, Brooks 2 0-0 5, Mountain 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 2-4 59.
Harmony—76
Fry 9 0-0 19, Maseto 5 5-6 15, Tarnow 0 1-4 1, Bracken 12 6-10 30, Sward 0 0-0 0, Pearce 1 0-0 2, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Perusso 3 0-0 9, Doland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 12-20 76.
Three-pointers: Lamer 2, Smarsh 2. Fry, Perusso 3.
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 11 15 14 19—59
Harmony 24 17 14 19—76