PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony baseball team put together 10 hits to down Purchase Line 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Maseto picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings and allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out 10. He was also 2-for-3 from the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Jack Bracken pitched the final two innings to earn the save. He struck out five and allowed just one unearned run. Bracken also had a double and two hits, along with two RBIs.
Lucas Tarnow and Cohlton Fry each had an RBI, while Fry and Zach Hutton each had two hits.
Harmony improved to 1-1 overall and travel to West Branch on Monday.
Harmony—6
Fry c 4121, Maseto p-ss 3222, Bracken ss-p 4022, Tarnow cf 3111, Sward 3b 2000, Hutton 1b 4020, Bailey 2b 2000, Pearce lf 2100, Friend lf 1000, Perusso lf 4110. Totals: 29-6-10-6.
Purchase Line—1
Chambers cf 2000, Misko 3b 3000, Beer ss 3010, Smarsh p-1b 3110, Byers 1b-p 3000, Edwards lf 2000, Brooks 2b 3011, Robertson rf 3000, Hughes c 2000. Totals: 24-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Harmony 101 012 1—6 10 2
Purchase Line 000 000 1—1 3 2
Errors—Fry, Pearce. Byers, Brooks. LOB—Harmony 11, Purchase Line 5. 2B—Bracken. Brooks. HBP—Edwards (by Bracken).
Pitching
Harmony: Maseto—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Bracken—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB.
Purchase Line: Not available.
WP—Maseto (1-0). LP—NA. S—Bracken (1)