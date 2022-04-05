WESTOVER — The Harmony baseball team opened the season with a 15-5 victory over Penns Manor in five innings on Tuesday.
The Owls got a huge game from Anthony Maseto, who went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored.
He also picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings and striking out eight.
Cohlton Fry added four RBIs, three hits and three runs scored.
Harmony improved to 1-0 overall. The Owls travel to Blacklick Valley on Thursday.
Penns Manor—5
Courvina cf 3221, Kuzemachak ss 3100, Smith c-p-3b 2121, Detwiler p-3b-2b 3012, James 3b-c 2000, Detwiler 1b 2000, Lieb 2b-p 2010, Gillen lf 2000, Freno lf 0000, Palecki rf 1100, Depp rf 0000. Totals: 20-5-6-4.
Harmony—15
Fry c 5334, Boring cf 3011, Bracken ss 2200, Maseto p 3135, Tarnow 3b 2001, Hutton 1b 3100, Sword 2b 1300, Elli lf 3200, Bailey rf 1300, Friend ph 1000. Totals: 24-15-7-11.
LOB—Penns Manor 3, Harmony 8. 2B—Courvina, Smith. Fry, Maseto 2. SB—Fry 2, Boring, Maseto 2, Hutton, Sword.
Score by Innings
Penns Manor 100 04— 5 6 2
Harmony 132 72—15 7 2
Pitching
Penns Manor: Not available.
Harmony: Maseto—4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Bracken—1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Maseto (1-0). LP—Detwiler.