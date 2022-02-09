WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team upended Moshannon Valley on Wednesday night 74-46.
The Owls had three players in double digits, including Jack Bracken and Cohlton Fry, who each had 21.
Curtis Boring added 15 for Harmony.
The Owls used a 23-5 second quarter to get past the Knights.
Moshannon Valley was led by 13 points from Kadin Hansel and 10 from Chase Shoemaker.
The Knights fell to 3-16 overall and 1-7 in the Moshannon Valley League. Moshannon Valley hosts Claysburg-Kimmel tonight.
The Owls improved to 16-2 overall and 6-1 in the Moshannon Valley League. Harmony travels to West Branch.
Moshannon Valley—46
Kitko 1 0-0 3, Hansel 5 0-0 13, Webb 3 2-5 8, Howard 1 0-0 3, Shoemaker 5 0-0 10, Hummel 2 0-0 4, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Reifer 1 0-0 2, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Merrick 1 0-0 3, Buck 0 0-0 0, Lin 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-5 46.
Harmony—74
Bracken 8 4-5 21, Fry 9 2-2 21, Maseto 1 1-2 4, Tarnow 4 0-0 8, Boring 6 0-0 15, Dubyak 1 0-0 2, Eli 1 0-0 2, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 0 0-0 0, Sword 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 7-9 74.
Three-pointers: Kitko, Hansel 3, Howard, Merrick. Bracken, Fry, Maseto, Boring 3.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 11 5 9 21—46
Harmony 11 23 27 13—74