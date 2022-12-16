FERNDALE — The Harmony boys basketball team upended host Ferndale 58-34 on Friday night.
Cohlton Fry led the Owls with 26. Jack Bracken added 17, while Anthony Maseto tallied 10.
Harmony improved to 3-1 overall. The Owls travel to Curwensville on Tuesday.
Harmony—58
Fry 10 3-6 26, Maseto 4 2-5 10, Tarnow 1 0-0 2, Bracken 6 5-7 17, Sward 0 0-0 0, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Perusso 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-18 58.
Ferndale—34
Conway 1 1-2 3, Hendershot 2 1-4 5, Page 4 0-0 10, Stancombe 2 0-0 5, Fenton 4 0-0 8, Buchkoski 0 0-0 0, A. Hrivnak 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 0-0 0, Pravey 1 0-0 3, C. Hrivnak 0 0-00, Lushko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-6 34.
Three-pointers: Fry 3, Pearce. Page 2, Stancombe.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 19 11 13 15—59
Ferndale 9 10 6 9—34