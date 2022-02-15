WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team soared past Ferndale 65-32 on Tuesday night.
The Owls had two players with 18 points on the night in Jack Bracken and Curtis Boring.
Lucas Tarnow had 10 for Harmony.
The Owls broke out a 15-5 run in the first quarter and never looked back, improving to 18-3 overall on the season.
Harmony now awaits playoff seeding for the District 6 playoffs.
Ferndale—32
Haney 1 0-0 3, Moore 4 1-6 10, Hendershot 4 1-2 9, Fenton 0 0-0 0, Stancombe 2 0-0 6, Buchkoski 2 0-0 4, Hrivnak 0 0-0 0, Hern 0 0-0 0, Cummings 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-8 32.
Harmony—65
Bracken 7 1-4 18, Fry 4 0-1 9, Maseto 3 1-2 8, Tarnow 5 0-0 10, Boring 7 0-0 18, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Elli 1 0-0 2, Cornelius 0 0-0 0, Sword 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 2-7 65.
Three-pointers: Haney, Moore, Stancombe 2. Bracken 3, Fry, Maseto, Boring 4.
Score by Quarters
Ferndale 5 9 11 7—32
Harmony 15 17 13 20—65