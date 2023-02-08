WESTOVER — After nearly downing West Branch on Tuesday night, Curwensville put its best effort in against Harmony on Wednesday evening, but fell short 76-62.
The Owls outscored the Tide 25-11 in the fourth quarter, turning a visiting lead into a Senior Night victory for four of the Harmony starters.
Jack Bracken led the Owls with 26 points, including 6-of-8 from the line. Cohlton Fry added 24 points. He went 5-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Maseto netted 11 points, while Lucas Tarnow had nine rebounds and six points.
Curwensville was led by Parker Wood’s 16 points. Chandler English added 13, while Andrew Wassil had 12. Davis Fleming was also in double digits with 11.
The Tide dropped to 8-11 overall and finished the MVL slate at 3-5. Curwensville travels to Mount Union on Friday.
Harmony improved to 18-2 overall and finished the MVL with a 7-1 record. They will share the title with West Branch if the Warriors down Mo Valley on Friday.
The Owls host Ferndale on Friday.
Curwensville—62
Wassil 4 0-0 12, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 2-4 7, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 4 0-1 11, English 5 3-5 13, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 7 2-2 16, Sutika 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 8-13 62.
Harmony—76
Fry 9 5-8 24, Maseto 3 2-8 11, Tarnow 2 2-3 6, Bracken 10 6-8 26, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Perusso 2 1-2 7. Totals: 27 16-29 76.
Three-pointers: Wassil 4, McGarry, Fleming 3. Fry, Maseto 3, Perusso 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 12 26 13 11—62
Harmony 23 12 16 25—76