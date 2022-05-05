NANTY GLO — Harmony toppled Blacklick Valley for the second time this week, taking a 10-2 win on Thursday afternoon.
Anthony Maseto had two hits, scored twice and had an RBI. Jack Bracken scored two runs, a hit and an RBI.
Zach Hutton had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. T.J. Elli and Lucas Tarnow also had a hit an an RBI.
Bracken picked up the win, tossing six innings and allowing just two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Harmony improved to 6-1 overall. The Owls travel to Curwensville today for a doubleheader at 3 p.m.
Blacklick Valley—2
Younkin 2b 4220, Jo. Hessler ss-3b 3000, C. Kashalk cf 4000, William c 2000, Reba p-ss 3020, Je. Hessler lf 3010, L. Kashalk rf-p 4020, Williams 3b-rf 3010, Kotelnicki 1b 3000. Totals: 29-2-7-0.
Harmony—10
Fry c 4000, Boring cf 3100, Maseto ss 2221, Bracken p-3b 3211, Tarnow 3b-p 3311, Hutton 1b 4121, Sward 2b 3000, Elli lf 4011, Cornelius rf 2110, Bailey rf 2000, Friend rf 0000. Totals: 30-10-8-5.
Score by Innings
Blacklick 100 010 0—2 7 0
Harmony 300 220 3—10 8 0
2B—Hutton.
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken—6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Tarnow—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Blacklick Valley: Not available.
WP—Bracken (3-1). LP—Reba.