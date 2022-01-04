KENWOOD — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Penns Manor 82-7 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Owls had three players with two points — Delia Meagher, Sydney Winings and Jaylee Beck.
Harmony (1-6) hosts Glendale on Thursday.
