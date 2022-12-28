PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony boys basketball team upended Penns Manor 57-44 in the opening game of the Purchase Line Lions Club Tournament on Wednesday.
Cohlton Fry led the Owls with 21 points, while Jack Bracken netted 19. Anthony Maseto was also in double digits with 11 points.
Harmony improved to 5-1 overall. The Owls face the winner of Northern Cambria and the host Dragons tonight in the championship game.
Harmony—57
Fry 7 6-8 21, Maseto 4 3-6 11, Tarnow 2 0- 1 4, Bracken 8 2-2 18, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Perusso 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 11-17 57.
Penns Manor—44
Hill 6 2-3 14, Gresko 4 2-2 12, Courvine 2 0-0 4, Bagley 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, Kerchensky 2 0-0 5, Polenik 0 1-2 1, Kuzemchak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-7 44.
Three-pointers: Fry, Pearce. Gresko 2, Kerchensky.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 12 15 11 19—57
Penns Manor 6 16 12 12—44