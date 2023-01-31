WESTOVER — Harmony upended Blacklick Valley on Homecoming 70-46 on Tuesday night.
The Owls were led by Jack Bracken’s 23 points and six rebounds.
Lucas Tarnow added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Cohlton Fry tallied 19 points.
Harmony improved to 14-2 overall. The Owls host Purchase Line on Thursday.
Blacklick Valley—46
DiPaolo 9 2-2 20, Nedrick 1 0-0 3, Reba 3 3-4 11, Brown 0 0-0 0, Kotelnicki 1 1-2 3, Schilling 2 0-0 5, Gdula 0 0-0 0, Bartoletti 2 0-0 4, McEvoy 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-8 46.
Harmony—70
Fry 6 5-6 19, Maseto 2 1-1 6, Tarnow 8 0-2 16, Bracken 10 2-5 23, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Perusso 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 8-14 70.
Three-pointers: Nedrick, Reba 2, Schilling. Fry 2, Maseto, Bracken, Pearce, Perusso.
Score by Quarters
Blacklick Valley 6 9 21 10—46
Harmony 17 19 14 20—70