WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team upended Blacklick Valley on Wednesday night 50-41.
The Owls’ Cohlton Fry led all scorers with 24 points. Jack Bracken was also in double digits with 12.
Harmony improved to 13-2 overall. The Owls travel to Ferndale tonight.
Blacklick Valley—41
Frank 5 1-1 11, Landzendorfer 4 2-2 10, Gdula 3 1-1 9, Hazie 0 0-1 0, Williams 2 4-4 6, Reba 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-9 41.
Harmony—50
Bracken 6 0-3 12, Maseto 1 0-0 2, Fry 8 6-7 24, Tarnow 2 1-3 5, Boring 2 2-2 7, Cornelius 0 0-0 0, Eli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-15 50.
Three-pointers: Gdula 2, Williams, Reba. Fry 2, Boring.
Score by Quarters
Blacklick Valley 7 5 14 15—41
Harmony 17 8 8 17—50