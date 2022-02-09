NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to host Northern Cambria 42-25 on Wednesday.
Sherri Kephart had nine for the Lady Owls.
Harmony fell to 1-17 overall. The Lady Owls travel to Curwensville on Friday.
Harmony—25
Marissa Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 4 0-0 9, Winings 1 2-10 5, Passmore 2 1-2 5, Beck 0 0-2 0, Mariah Brothers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 3-14 25.
Northern Cambria—42
Miller 8 3-4 9, Yahner 4 0-2 8, Formeck 6 1-1 13, Cavallo 3 0-0 6, Myers 3 0-0 6, Leese 0 0-0 0, Stafford 0 0-0 0, Abel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-7 42.
Three-pointers: Kephart, Winings.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 4 4 13—25
No. Cambria 13 10 11 8—42