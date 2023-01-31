NANTY GLO — The Harmony girls basketball team got off to a slow start on Monday in a 61-26 loss to Blacklick Valley.
Jessalyn Schneider led the Lady Owls with nine points. Sydney Winings added six.
Harmony dropped to 2-15 overall. The Lady Owls travel to Curwensville this evening.
Harmony—26
Winings 2 2-2 6, Brothers 0 1-2 1, Passmore 0 0-0 0, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 1-2 5, Schneider 4 1-2 9, Fry 1 2-2 5. Totals: 9 7-10 26.
Blacklick Valley—61
Fatula 1 0-0 2, Seymusiah 7 6-10 20, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Hunter 8 1-2 21, Killanger 6 6-7 18, McMullen 0 0-0 0, Chapell 0 0-0 0, Ondo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-19 61.
Three-pointers: Fry. Hunter 4.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 8 7 6—26
Blacklick 28 13 9 11—61