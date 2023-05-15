WESTOVER — Harmony broke the school’s single season record for wins for the second straight year, improving to 10-2 with a 12-2 win over Cambria Heights in six innings on Monday.
The Owls got a combined no-hitter from starter Anthony Maseto and reliever JJ Sward.
Maseto struck out 10 and allowed just two unearned runs on three walks.
He was also 2-for-3 on the day with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Jack Bracken added two hits, including a double, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Zach Hutton knocked in three runs in and had a double, while Cohlton Fry had two RBIs and a double.
Harmony returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Glendale,
Cambria Heights—2
Nelen ss-p 1100, Stockley c 3000, Jasper lf 3000, Miller 1b 3000, Weiland p 0000, Harrell p 0000, Weakland dh 1000, Elias rf 3000, Kline cf 2000, Onkst 3b 2000, Mulraney 2b 1100. Totals: 19-2-0-0.
Harmony—12
Fry c 5112, Maseto p-ss 3322, Bracken ss-3b 2222, Tarnow cf 3011, Sward 3b 4011, Hutton 1b 3113, Pearce lf 1100, Friend lf 0100, Bailey 2b 2100, Perruso rf 3210. Totals: 26-12-9-11.
Score by Innings
Cambria Heights 002 000—2 0 0
Harmony 227 001—12 9 3
Errors—Tarnow 2, Sward. LOB—Harmony 5. 2B—Fry, Bracken, Hutton. HBP—Perruso.
Pitching
Cambria Heights: Not available.
Harmony: Maseto—5 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO. Sward—1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Maseto (4-1). LP—Weakland.